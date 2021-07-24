Mudslide partially collapses mine in Pakistan, killing 4

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a mudslide at a mine in the country’s southwest has killed four coal miners and injured two others following heavy monsoon rains. Local government administrator Amir Khan said that by the time rescuers reached the area hit by the torrent on Saturday, the 200-foot-deep mine had partially collapsed. He said the mine, located in the Sharag area of the Harnai district, was ordered closed following the incident. Such accidents are common in Pakistan’s coal mines, where safety standards are not widely respected.