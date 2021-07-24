Iran state news: Bandits kill 4 troops near Pakistan border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency reports that armed bandits have killed four members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard in fighting in a southern province. The report Saturday said the clash between Guard members and the bandits happened Friday night in the Gounic district of Sistan and Baluchistan province. The site of the fighting is some 1,250 kilometers (775 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran. The province has been the scene of occasional violence between Baluch militants and Iranian forces. Security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, which is on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.