Imprisoned ‘Dating Game Killer’ Alcala dies in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A prolific serial torture-slayer dubbed “The Dating Game Killer” has died while awaiting execution in California. Rodney James Alcala was 77. California prison officials said he died of natural causes at a hospital. Alcala was sentenced to death in 2010 for five slayings in California between 1977 and 1979, though authorities estimate he may have killed up to 130 people across the country. Prosecutors say Alcala stalked women like prey and took earrings as trophies from some of his victims.