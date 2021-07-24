Europe’s summer tourism outlook dimmed by variants, rules

LONDON (AP) — Chaos and confusion over travel rules and measures to contain fresh virus outbreaks are contributing to another cruel summer for Europe’s battered tourism industry. Popular destination countries are grappling with surging COVID-19 variants. But the patchwork and last-minute nature of the efforts as the peak season gets underway threatens to derail another summer. Visitors to cultural and tourist sites in France were confronted this week with a new requirement for a special COVID-19 pass. Italy said Thursday that people will need a similar pass to access museums and movie theaters and dine inside restaurants and cafes.