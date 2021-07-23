‘This can be me’: Black participation rising in gymnastics

TOKYO (AP) — The success of Olympic gymnastics champions Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles has created a spike in interest in the sport in Black communities. Representation among Black girls at the upper reaches women’s gymnastics is rising. Half of the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo is women of color, and Black gymnasts account for nearly 10% of NCAA Division I women’s gymnastics scholarships. Organizations like Brown Girls Do Gymnastics are attempting to make it easier for gymnasts of color to get involved in the sport. Grambling State University in Louisiana is raising money in an attempt to become the first historically Black college and university to offer women’s gymnastics at the varsity level.