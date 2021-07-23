Azerbaijan sentences 13 Armenian soldiers to prison

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — A court in Azerbaijan has sentenced 13 Armenian soldiers to six years in prison on convictions of terrorism and illegally entering the country. They were among more than 60 Armenian servicemen arrested about a month after the end of a six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. That region and surrounding territories in Azerbaijan had been under Armenian control since the 1994 end of a separatist war. Last year’s war saw Azerbaijan take control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories. The Azerbaijan court sentenced the 13 Armenian soldiers on Friday.