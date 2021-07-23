316 people are shot every day in America. Here are 5 stories

Behind the statistics and the political blame game over rising gun violence are the victims. They’ve held dying family members and panic if a balloon pops. They push their wounded bodies to heal and scroll longingly through photos and videos of their lost loved ones. The spike in shootings plaguing many American cities this year has lawmakers reeling and police scrambling, though homicide rates are not spiking as badly as the double-digit jumps seen in 2020. Still, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, 316 people are shot every day in the U.S.