Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Crews are making progress against the nation’s largest wildfire in Oregon even as fires in neighboring California continue to threaten homes. The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, is 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes. Fire officials say they’ve surrounded much of the bottom half. An upper eastern edge is still advancing toward thousands of homes but authorities say the pace is slower than last week, when the fire exploded. In California, blowing embers from the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe ignited a fast-moving spot fire, prompting a new evacuation near Topaz Lake on the California-Nevada line.