Virus’s impact: More relaxing and thinking, less socializing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The eruption of COVID-19 across the United States last year caused the proportion of people working from home to nearly double, with the shift most pronounced among college graduates and workers in such fields as finance and professional services. The share of employed people working from home shot up from just 22% in 2019 to 42% in 2020. That was one of the striking findings of an annual government survey that documented the far-reaching impact the pandemic had on Americans’ everyday lives since the viral pandemic struck in March of last year. The American Time Use Survey details how people spent their time last year, from working to relaxing to sleeping.