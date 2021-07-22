Violence overshadows memorial Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — A priest is telling mourners at a memorial service for slain President Jovenel Moïse that too much blood has been shed in Haiti as authorities warned of more violence ahead of his funeral. The Rev. Jean-Gilles Sem spoke to dozens of people Thursday wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with Moïse’s picture. The Mass at the cathedral in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien was about half-full as officials warned other events planned for later in the day could be canceled amid concerns over violence.