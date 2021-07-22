‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say they now have evidence that an untreatable “superbug” fungus has spread in two hospitals and a nursing home. Outbreaks of the Candida auris fungus were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications. Health officials have sounded alarms for years about the superbug after seeing infections in which commonly used drugs had little effect. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the cases Thursday.