South Africa’s jailed ex-leader to attend brother’s funeral

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma is being allowed to leave prison to attend his brother’s funeral. A statement by the correctional services department says Zuma will be permitted to wear civilian clothes at the funeral Thursday. He will then return to prison. Zuma’s brother, Michael, died last week and will be buried in their home province of KwaZulu-Natal. Zuma is currently serving a 15-month sentence for defying an order from the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, that he should testify at the commission of inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.