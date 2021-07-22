Nonseasonal floods kill 14 in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say that at least fourteen people have been killed by flooding in the past 24 hours, after nonseasonal rainstorms battered parts of the country. The provinces of al-Mahrah, Hadramawt, Shabwa, Abeen and Jouf in the south and east of the country have seen instances of flooding. The storms are not seasonal for the south and the east of the country, which is usually dry this time of year. The country’s northwestern highlands experience seasonal rain late spring through early fall.