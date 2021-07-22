Memorial for Sandy Hook massacre victims nears construction

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown is finally nearing construction, after nearly eight years of discussion and planning. The groundbreaking is expected to be held next month at the site down the street from the school, where 20 first-graders and six educators were killed on Dec. 14, 2012. Officials say construction will be finished before the 10th anniversary next year. The State Bond Commission on Friday is expected to approve $2.5 million for the project, which town officials say they’ll use to defray much of the $3.7 million local voters approved for the total cost.