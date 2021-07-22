In venue fit for head of state, Japan PM seeks Pfizer doses

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister met with Pfizer’s CEO in an unusually high-profile setting to make sure the drugmaker would deliver COVID-19 vaccine it has promised to the nation. CEO Albert Bourla is in Tokyo to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics later Friday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met him over breakfast at a palace usually used to welcome heads of state. Suga’s special hospitality for Pfizer’s leader comes as Japan is seeing its vaccination drive slow as local officials pressure the central government for speedier and stable deliveries. Suga also thanked Burla for donating vaccine doses for Olympic athletes and participants.