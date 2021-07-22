Haiti leader’s slaying exposes role of ex-Colombian soldiers

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — The assassination of Haiti’s president this month has exposed an industry of retired Colombian soldiers who feed private security enterprises around the world. Haitian authorities have implicated at least 20 retired Colombian soldiers in the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. The skills of the former soldiers have been tested in their country’s decades-long internal conflict. Some are now consultants or bodyguards, while others protect oil pipelines in the Middle East and have fought for foreign countries. Many — including a number of those involved in Haiti — have been trained by the U.S. military.