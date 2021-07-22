EU chief rejects renegotiation of NI rules in Brexit pact

LONDON (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive arm has flatly refused to renegotiate post-Brexit trade rules with the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to urge EU to work with his government to find “practical solutions” to red tape and inspections that are causing shortages of some goods in Northern Ireland. Post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that has a land border with the EU, have strained already difficult relations between the bloc and it’s former member. Von der Leyen tweeted after the call with Johnson that the EU is willing to be “creative and flexible” but “ will not renegotiate.”