Dutch data protection authority fines TikTok over privacy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The data protection authority in the Netherlands has fined TikTok 750,000 euros for not offering its privacy statement in Dutch. The authority said Thursday that many children who use the popular video sharing app wouldn’t be able to understand the information. The agency says that by not offering a Dutch-language privacy statement, “TikTok failed to provide an adequate explanation of how the app collects, processes and uses personal data.” The data protection authority says TikTok has some 3.5 million users in the Netherlands. The authority says TikTok “lodged an objection to the fine.” The company says its privacy policy and a shorter version for younger users have been available in Dutch for the last year.