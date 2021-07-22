Chicago police officer involved in gambling ring sentenced

CHICAGO (AP) — A veteran Chicago police officer has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for his part in an international gambling ring that also involved a small-town mayor. Nicholas Stella is the third person sentenced for his role in the ring. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Thursday said the 43-year-old Stella’s actions implied he was above the law and rejected his lawyer’s request that his sentence be limited to time served. Stella is the third person to be sentenced for his role in the gambling ring. A fourth person, Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher, pleaded not guilty to recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their losses and was pardoned by President Donald Trump. Urlacher is the brother of former Chicago Bears standout Brian Urlacher.