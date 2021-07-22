Global markets follow Wall St higher as virus fears recede

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have followed Wall Street higher for a second day as optimism about a global economic recovery appears to be outweighing concern over rising coronavirus cases. Market benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong. London opened down less than 0.1%. Wall Street futures were up after the S&P 500 index rose 0.8% overnight, putting it on pace for a weekly gain after rebounding from Monday’s 1.6% loss. Investors are wavering between looking ahead to a global recovery, supported by easy credit from central banks, and unease that it might be delayed by the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.