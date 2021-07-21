Witnesses testify in trial of man accused in Uber killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A witness has testified that the South Carolina man accused of killing a woman who mistook his vehicle for her Uber ride later cleaned blood out of the car with bleach. Nathaniel Rowland is standing trial on kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey. Police officers also testified Wednesday about Rowland’s arrest hours after Josephson was seen getting in his car. Prosecutors say Rowland locked Josephson in his car before her body was found, covered with stab wounds. Rowland’s attorneys say none of the DNA evidence on the victim’s body matches Rowland’s.