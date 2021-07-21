Suit says police held wrong woman at gunpoint, damaged car

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A woman is suing Delaware State Police alleging plainclothes officers in unmarked cars blockaded her in her car and held her at gunpoint before realizing she wasn’t the person they were looking for. News outlets reported Martiayna Watson had left a gas station in Wilmington on June 24 when she says her car was surrounded. According to the suit the officers got out and pointed guns at Watson. One officer broke a window and another pulled her out. The suit says they realized they had the wrong person and left. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court seeks damages for pain and suffering, citing claims including excessive force and false arrest.