Sentencing set for gunman who killed 5 in newsroom attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The gunman ruled criminally responsible for killing five people at a Maryland newspaper is set to be sentenced in September. The Capital Gazette reports that the sentencing for Jarrod Ramos is set for Sept. 28. John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith died in the 2018 attack in the Capital Gazette’s newsroom. Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019 but pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. Last week, a jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning a verdict that Ramos was legally sane and therefore criminally responsible. Prosecutors have filed notice they’re seeking at least five life sentences without the possibility of parole.