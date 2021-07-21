Skip to Content

Seattle Kraken sets first roster, will open season at Vegas

11:47 pm AP - National News

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have set their initial roster. The NHL’s newest expansion team unveiled all 30 picks at a ceremony near Lake Union with Commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance. Seattle took Calgary captain Mark Giordano and New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle among their picks.  It was a celebratory night. The team will make its debut at Vegas in mid-October in a matchp of the NHL’s two newest teams. The Kraken will play their first home game on Oct. 23 against rival Vancouver. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content