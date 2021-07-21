Louisiana lawmakers fail to overturn veto of transgender ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House lawmakers failed to overturn Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of legislation banning transgender athletes from school sports teams. The House vote Wednesday was a significant blow to Republican-led efforts to enact the new law in an historic veto session that has seen no bill rejections overturned so far. The Senate narrowly agreed to the veto override. But the House fell two votes short of the needed two-thirds support required to bypass the governor. Republicans were unable to sway the handful of Democrats needed to reach the supermajority hurdle to mark what would have been the first time in nearly 30 years that the Louisiana Legislature has overridden a gubernatorial veto.