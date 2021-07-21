Japan’s Toyota adds ‘kei’ makers to technology partnership

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota is adding two companies specializing in tiny “kei” cars, Daihatsu and Suzuki, to a partnership in commercial vehicles set up with Hino and Isuzu earlier this year. In announcing the deal, Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said the initiative will speed up efforts to become more ecological and sustainable because kei cars make up about 40% of the Japanese auto market. Suzuki and Daihatsu are each acquiring a 10% stake in the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corp. joint venture. It will be 60% owned by Toyota, and 10% each by Isuzu, Hino, Suzuki and Daihatsu, by the end of July.