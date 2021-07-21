Japan, US, South Korea reaffirm cooperation on North Korea

TOKYO (AP) — The United States, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea’s denuclearization and other regional threats but made no progress in bringing the two U.S. allies closer together. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and South Korea’s Choi Jong-kun, said their alliance remains a lynchpin of peace, security and prosperity. The U.S. and Japan are worried about China’s claims to contested areas in the South and East China seas. The South Korean and Japanese officials remained apart on issues of wartime atrocities.