Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong national security police have arrested a former editor at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper, weeks after the paper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets. Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper. He is the eighth person from the newspaper arrested in recent weeks. Two other journalists were detained after their bail was revoked. Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing imposed a tough national security law in Hong Kong that critics say restricts the freedoms promised to the former British colony that are not found on mainland China.