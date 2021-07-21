Grueling itinerary set for pope’s first post-surgery trip

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ first foreign trip after undergoing intestinal surgery is going to be a grueling one. The Vatican on Wednesday released the trip itinerary for Francis’ Sept. 12-15 visit to Hungary and Slovakia and it includes around-the-clock encounters and several in-country flights. Francis had already confessed that he felt the weight of his years during his last trip to Iraq in March. He said he thought he might need to slow down his normally rigorous travel schedule. Francis was hospitalized since then for 10 days after having half of his colon removed. He is still recovering at the Vatican.