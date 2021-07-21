Ex-Detroit chief Craig launches Michigan governor campaign

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican ex-Detroit police chief James Craig has launched his campaign for governor, seeking to become Michigan’s first Black governor with a “law-and-order” message and criticism of coronavirus orders issued by Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Craig, the eighth GOP candidate to enter the race, is the best known and is considered a serious contender. A former Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary. Craig, who retired in June, has been signaling his intention to run for months. His campaign on Wednesday announced the formation of an exploratory committee and said Craig will conduct an upcoming “listening tour” of the state.