Edmunds: Is it possible to return the car you just bought?

With car prices at record highs and inventory getting thinner, shoppers might be tempted to rush through a deal this summer without giving it much thought. But what happens if you later have buyer’s remorse, whether it be from too high of a car payment or realizing your new car isn’t actually what you wanted? Is it possible to return your car? In most cases, the answer is “no,” with an occasional “maybe.” If you signed the sales contract, you own the car. And the law is on the side of the seller.