Global stock markets mostly higher after Wall Street rebound

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have advanced after Wall Street rebounded and Japan reported stronger exports than expected. Investors were trying to figure out how increasing coronavirus cases will affect the global economy. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.5%, recovering much of the previous day’s loss. Japan’s government reported June exports jumped 48.5% over a year earlier. South Korea reported a daily high of 1,784 new coronavirus cases, adding to a global surge blamed on the virus’s more contagious delta variant.