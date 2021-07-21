Alabama officer braves storm to honor deceased veteran

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer who stood at attention during a rainstorm to honor a deceased World War II soldier says he simply wanted to recognize a fellow veteran from a small town. Mount Vernon police officer Newman Brazier got out of his police car and stood at attention as the funeral procession of Robert Lee Serling entered the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort on Monday. Serling fought in the Pacific during the war and was 100 when he died last month.