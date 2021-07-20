Verdict awaited as first Hong Kong security trial ends

HONG KONG (AP) — The trial of the first person to be charged under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law has ended after nearly a month, and now observers will wait for a verdict in the landmark case to see how similar cases might be dealt with. Tong Ying-kit was accused of driving his motorbike into a group of police officers while carrying a flag bearing the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times” on July 1 last year, a day after the national security law was enacted. He pleaded not guilty to charges of inciting secession, terrorism and an alternative charge of dangerous driving. A verdict will be handed down on July 27.