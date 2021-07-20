Turkey aims for dialogue with Taliban on Kabul Airport plan

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says his country will talk with the Taliban regarding Turkey’s bid to operate and secure the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Speaking after Eid al-Adha prayers in northern Cyprus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that the hardline Islamist group had some “discomforts” over Turkey’s proposed plans for Hamid Karzai International Airport but insisted the conversation with Turkey would be more comfortable than previous negotiations with the United States. Erdogan’s comments follow Taliban warnings last week that Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, along with other foreign forces.