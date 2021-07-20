Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent

NEW YORK (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee was arrested Tuesday in California on charges alleging that he and others conspired to influence Trump’s foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates. Thomas Joseph Barrack was among three men charged in New York federal court with trying to influence foreign policy while Trump was running in 2016 and later while he was president. He was arrested in Los Angeles. The 74-year-old Barrack resides in Santa Monica, California. An attorney for Barrack did not immediately return an email seeking comment. He was awaiting an initial appearance in California.