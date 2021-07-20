Toronto Film Festival to open with ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

The adaptation of the Broadway hit and Tony-winner “Dear Evan Hansen,” Edgar Wright’s ’60s London themed “Last Night in Soho,” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” are just a few of the major films coming to the Toronto International Film Festival this September. Organizers on Tuesday unveiled a robust slate of premieres for the 46th edition of TIFF, which is returning as an in-person festival. “Dear Evan Hansen,” starring Ben Platt and Julianne Moore and directed by Stephen Chbosky, will be the opening night gala on Sept. 9. TIFF runs through Sept. 18 with screenings in many of its usual downtown Toronto venues.