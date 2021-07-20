Slammed for bribery, Siemens continued to ignore red flags

Following its $1.6 billion settlement with U.S. and German authorities over foreign bribery charges in 2008, Siemens gained plaudits for creating model systems and tools to prevent bribery. But new reports from an independent monitor and other confidential documents show that the company failed to employ these very tools against foreign bribery. Former company insiders and company internal assessments say there were warnings involving the company’s use of third-party resellers, who have often served as conduits for bribing foreign officials. These revelations come from a nonprofit investigative news organization, 100Reporters. It sued the Justice Department for the release of the monitoring reports.