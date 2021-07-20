Pro-democracy, women’s rights activists to get Liberty Medal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and a Saudi women’s rights activist will be presented the Liberty Medal later this year. The National Constitution Center announced Tuesday that the annual award will be presented Sept. 21 to Jimmy Lai and Loujain al-Hathloul “for their courage and conviction in exercising the fundamental rights of freedom of speech, nonviolent resistance, and peaceful dissent.” Jimmy Lai’s media company founded Apple Daily, a widely-read tabloid frequently critical of Hong Kong and the Chinese Communist Party that was forced to close in June. Loujain al-Hathloul was held for three years in a Saudi prison for leading the campaign to legalize driving for women.