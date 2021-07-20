NFL Films’ creative force Steve Sabol enters Hall of Fame

This year’s “Hard Knocks” series with the Dallas Cowboys will mark the first time one of its teams is in the Hall of Fame game. It is fitting because the creator of the series was enshrined into the Hall earlier this year. “Hard Knocks” is one of Steve Sabol’s many legacies at NFL Films that continue to live on. Sabol, who was 69 when he died from brain cancer in 2012, is one of three contributors part of the hall’s 2020 Centennial Class, which honors 20 former players, coaches and contributors across all eras of the NFL’s first 100 years. Sabol joins his father Ed, who was enshrined in 2011, as the third father/son duo in Canton.