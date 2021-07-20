Muslims mark Eid al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

CAIRO (AP) — Muslims around the world are observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice” in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s holiday comes amid growing concerns about the highly infectious delta variant that’s prompted some countries to impose new restrictions. Indonesia is facing a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases, and has imposed various restrictions. Already, the pandemic has taken a toll for the second year on a sacred mainstay of Islam, the hajj, whose last days coincide with Eid al-Adha. The Islamic pilgrimage has been dramatically scaled back due to the virus.