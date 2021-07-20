Miss Universe competition will be held in Israel in December

NEW YORK (AP) — The next Miss Universe competition will take place in December in Eilat, Israel. The Miss Universe Organization also announced Tuesday that the contest will again broadcast live in the U.S. on Fox with Steve Harvey returning to host. It will be the 70th Miss Universe competition. It will end with Andrea Meza, of Mexico, crowning her successor. Meza, a former software engineer, has advocated for women’s rights and is also encouraging people to get the vaccine from COVID-19. The three-hour event will broadcast live on Fox in the U.S. and also in 180 countries and territories across the globe.