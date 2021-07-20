Mexico detects fake remdesivir at hospital, for sale on web

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say they have found fake doses of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir offered for sale on the internet and at a private hospital near the U.S. border. The federal medical safety commission said late Monday the fake antiviral drug was found at a hospital in the Gulf coast city of Tampico, in the border state of Tamaulipas. The commission said the doses had been purchased in an “irregular manner” on the internet, but did not say whether the medication had been used there. The drug’s manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, confirmed the falsification.