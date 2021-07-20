Long-banned athlete protest acts expected at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Athlete activism is making a comeback at these Olympic Games. Play starts at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday and expect to see acts of free expression of the kind athletes were long banned from making at the Olympics. The British women’s soccer team has pledged to take a knee before kickoff in the tournament opener against Chile. United States and Sweden players are expected to follow one hour later. The IOC has finally eased its long-time ban on allowing athlete protest gestures but only pre-game and pre-race. Medal podiums are still off limits. Sports law experts expect athletes to challenge any disciplinary cases.