Japanese envoy says Tokyo ‘struggles every day’ with China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan’s ambassador to Australia says Tokyo’s relationship with China is no better than notoriously strained Sino-Australian relations. Japan’s ties with China are often held up as an example to Australia of how productive relations can be maintained with Beijing despite national differences. But Ambassador Shingo Yamagami told the National Press Club of Australia that he has encountered a common misperception in Australia about the state of Japan’s relationship with China. He says “each and every day Japan is struggling” that Japan, Australia and other countries need to join forces to address the challenge. China has become increasingly hostile toward Australia since Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.