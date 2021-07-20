Iran’s daily new coronavirus infections hit another high

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has broken another record in the country’s daily new coronavirus cases, even as Tehran and its surroundings went into lockdown. The week-long measure started on Tuesday amid another surge in the pandemic. Iran’s health ministry announced 27,444 new cases and 250 deaths over the past day. That brings the overall death toll to 87,624 from among more than 3.5 million confirmed cases in the pandemic. The lockdown — the nation’s fifth so far — is meant to last until next Monday. All bazars, markets places and public offices closed, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz.