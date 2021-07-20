Freed Guantánamo inmate with Moroccan family after 19 years

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The lawyer for a Moroccan held for 19 years without charges at the U.S. detention facility for terror suspects at Guantánamo Bay says he has rejoined his family after questioning by police in this North African kingdom. Abdullatif Nasser, now 56, is the first detainee at the Guantánamo center to be transferred into the custody of his home country under the Biden administration. Upon his arrival Monday, he was questioned by judicial police in Casablanca before being set free. Nasser’s Moroccan attorney, Khalil Idrissi, says, “He is now with his family whom he hadn’t seen in almost two decades.” Idrissi says no further action against his client is expected.