Ex-aide launches new salvo against UK’s Johnson over virus

LONDON (AP) — A former top aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the British leader was dismissive of the threat posed by surging coronavirus cases last year, saying he did not want to impose a new lockdown because the disease was only killing the elderly. Dominic Cummings told the BBC that said Johnson resisted locking down in the fall of 2020 because “the people who are dying are essentially all over 80.” Cummings left his job in November and has since launched a series of excoriating attacks on his former boss. Johnson’s office said that “since the start of the pandemic, the prime minister has taken the necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.”