Dutch court convicts men of torching virus testing center

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a young man and a teenager of arson for torching a coronavirus testing site during violent protests that followed the introduction of a nationwide pandemic curfew. The court sentenced the 21-year-old man to a year in prison, with half the term suspended, and sentenced the 16-year-old boy to 180 days of youth detention, with 131 days suspended. The court said Tuesday that the pair broke into and destroyed the test location in a fishing village by setting fire to a garbage container. The court says the arson meant no testing was available in the village of Urk for a time.