Delaware lawmaker apologizes for making Asian slur in email

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker in Delaware has apologized for using a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers. State Rep. Gerald Brady of Wilmington made the comments in an email he wrote and inadvertently sent to an advocate for decriminalizing prostitution. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Brady meant to forward the advocate’s email to an acquaintance, but instead hit “reply.” Brady issued a statement saying “there is no excuse I can offer that explains my embarrassing and shameful words that insulted, stereotyped and dehumanized an entire culture while making light of a serious human rights crisis.”